Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $14.39 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

