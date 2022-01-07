Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.

NCA stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.44% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

