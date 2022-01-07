Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 29.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EVV stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.