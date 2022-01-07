Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.23

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 121362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 249,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

