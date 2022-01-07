Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 20%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 679,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 792,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.