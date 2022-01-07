$5.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post sales of $5.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.79 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.04. The stock had a trading volume of 586,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a one year low of $176.28 and a one year high of $257.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

