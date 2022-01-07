Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.55.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,995. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average is $294.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.