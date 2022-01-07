MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 19,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636. MIND C.T.I. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 1,024.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of MIND C.T.I. worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

