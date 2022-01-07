Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Increases By 27.5%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 988,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ALLE stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.63. The stock had a trading volume of 838,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,042. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

