Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 146,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,281,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,481,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

