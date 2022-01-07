Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.25. 4,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 415,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 882,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

