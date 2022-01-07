Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $29.23

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $28.40. Valhi shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $779.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 98.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth $730,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

