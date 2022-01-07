Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.91. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 11,014 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $731.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

