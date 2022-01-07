Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Up 116.6% in December

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GNE stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

