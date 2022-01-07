GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 3.7%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.28. 6,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,878,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

