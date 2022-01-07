Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-10.65 EPS.

STZ opened at $244.79 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

