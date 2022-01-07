VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 193,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,984,195 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.72.
Several research firms recently commented on VEON. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VEON by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.