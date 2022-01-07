VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 193,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,984,195 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research firms recently commented on VEON. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VEON by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

