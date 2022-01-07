23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.36

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 6.36 and last traded at 6.37, with a volume of 94884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 6.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.14.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the third quarter worth $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $135,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

