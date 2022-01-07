Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.39

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 93272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $321,763.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 26,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 190,035 shares worth $838,467. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

