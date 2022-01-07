GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $138.01 and last traded at $138.01. 71,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,624,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

