Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ELMS opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

