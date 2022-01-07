BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlueCity by 514.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in BlueCity by 39.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlueCity by 217.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlueCity in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlueCity in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueCity alerts:

BLCT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. BlueCity has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $20.46.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.