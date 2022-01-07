Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.85 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 1,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $512.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

