Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung Sells 9,240 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNCE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,678. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $107.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNCE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

