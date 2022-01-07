34,528 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.97 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,944 shares of company stock worth $7,173,682 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

