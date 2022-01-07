Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 295,389 shares of company stock valued at $21,911,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

