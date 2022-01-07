Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 260.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in InterDigital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

