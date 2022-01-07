iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the November 30th total of 548,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,412. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
