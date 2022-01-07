iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the November 30th total of 548,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,412. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 436,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 299,512 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.