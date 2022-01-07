Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,010. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.89. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

