$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.98 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.29. 2,343,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,468. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

