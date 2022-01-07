Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $82.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $413.84 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.01. 3,231,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.