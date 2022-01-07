36,793 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $33.09 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

