Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

