Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.70. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

