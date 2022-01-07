Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $9.27 billion and approximately $572.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00207754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00036073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.00470112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00085620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,893,586,450 coins and its circulating supply is 6,449,846,946 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

