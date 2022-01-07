stETH Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.62 or 0.07625504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00075680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,553.64 or 1.00096383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007523 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

