Keybank National Association OH Invests $1.71 Million in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,549,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $56.89 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

