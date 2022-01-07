Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

