Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

