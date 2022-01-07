Financial Contrast: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) versus Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enel Américas and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enel Américas currently has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.69%. Given Enel Américas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Américas and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.70 $825.20 million $0.54 10.35 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.29 billion 0.17 -$251.31 million ($7.53) -0.68

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel Américas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57% Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -31.93% -13.73% -5.21%

Summary

Enel Américas beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.