Keybank National Association OH Sells 171 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

