Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NAC opened at $15.11 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
