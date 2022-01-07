Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAC opened at $15.11 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

