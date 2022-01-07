Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
SMPL opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17.
In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.