Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.