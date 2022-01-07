Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. 45,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,260. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.