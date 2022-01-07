Keybank National Association OH Buys 190 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Square were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Square by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.32. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.09 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.49.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

