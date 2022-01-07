Keybank National Association OH Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 557,764 shares of company stock worth $59,466,630 in the last 90 days.

RBLX stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

