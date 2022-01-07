Keybank National Association OH Purchases 128 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $242.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

