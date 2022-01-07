Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $293,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $168.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

