Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teradata by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TDC opened at $42.84 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.
In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.
Teradata Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
