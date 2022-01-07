Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teradata by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $42.84 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

