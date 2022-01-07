Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $631.95 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

